501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Raymond Duesbury, left, 423rd Security Forces Squadron antiterrorism officer assigned to Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, speaks with members of the German Air Force during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 31, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is providing support to evacuees from Afghanistan in the form of food, medical services, and temporary lodging while they await transportation to other transient locations. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

Date Taken: 08.31.2021