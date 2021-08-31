Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge [Image 1 of 16]

    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brittany Braddy, 423rd Security Forces Squadron standards and evaluations section chief and POD 1 security lead assigned to Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, stands in POD 1 after assisting an evacuee reunite with his family during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. Volunteers work around the clock to support evacuees during their time at Ramstein while they wait for transportation to the United States and other safe locations. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 09:27
    Photo ID: 6819516
    VIRIN: 210831-F-IM475-1001
    Resolution: 7424x4949
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT