501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brittany Braddy, 423rd Security Forces Squadron standards and evaluations section chief and POD 1 security lead assigned to Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, stands in POD 1 after assisting an evacuee reunite with his family during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. Volunteers work around the clock to support evacuees during their time at Ramstein while they wait for transportation to the United States and other safe locations. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.05.2021 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE