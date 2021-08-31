U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. LaCrisha Scott, Kisling NCO Academy professional military education instructor in Kapaun Air Station, Germany, talks with children during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 31, 2021. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.05.2021 09:27 Photo ID: 6819517 VIRIN: 210831-F-IM475-1006 Resolution: 6016x4015 Size: 2.66 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.