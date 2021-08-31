U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Meghan Ballard, 423rd Security Forces pass and registration supervisor assigned to Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, plays a game with children during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 31, 2021. Volunteers work around the clock to support evacuees during their time at Ramstein. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.05.2021 09:26 Photo ID: 6819524 VIRIN: 210831-F-IM475-1015 Resolution: 6419x4279 Size: 3.09 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.