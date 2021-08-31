501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge

A U.S. Air Force Airman plays with a baby after providing child care supplies during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 31, 2021. Volunteers provided evacuees from Afghanistan with water, baby formula, diapers, hygiene products and other basic necessities while housed here. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

