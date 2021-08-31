U.S. Navy Sailor gives baby formula to a child during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 31, 2021. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.05.2021 09:26 Photo ID: 6819521 VIRIN: 210831-F-IM475-1012 Resolution: 6215x4143 Size: 3.62 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.