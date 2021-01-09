Thracian Summer closes for 2021

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Holt, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, waits to open the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Thracian Summer 2021 at Plovdiv Airport, Bulgaria, Sept. 1, 2021. Thracian Summer 2021 is an opportunity to train with Bulgarian forces to enhance interoperability, maintain joint readiness and assure regional allies and partners of joint capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

