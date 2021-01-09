Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Summer closes for 2021 [Image 10 of 10]

    Thracian Summer closes for 2021

    PLOVDIV AIRPORT, BULGARIA

    09.01.2021

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Holt, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, waits to open the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Thracian Summer 2021 at Plovdiv Airport, Bulgaria, Sept. 1, 2021. Thracian Summer 2021 is an opportunity to train with Bulgarian forces to enhance interoperability, maintain joint readiness and assure regional allies and partners of joint capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thracian Summer closes for 2021 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Bulgaria
    C130J
    Thracian Summer
    WeAreNATO

