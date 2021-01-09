Bulgarian air force parajumpers coast to the ground after jumping from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Cheshnegirovo Air Base, Bulgaria, during Thracian Summer 2021, Sept. 1, 2021. Thracian Summer 2021 is a flying training deployment to enhance airdrop operations, aerial port operations and multi-ship flying formation operations between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 13:34
|Photo ID:
|6818183
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-HT863-1134
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|CHESHNEGIROVO AIR BASE, BG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thracian Summer closes for 2021 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
