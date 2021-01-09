Thracian Summer closes for 2021

Bulgarian air force parajumpers coast to the ground after jumping from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Cheshnegirovo Air Base, Bulgaria, during Thracian Summer 2021, Sept. 1, 2021. Thracian Summer 2021 is a flying training deployment to enhance airdrop operations, aerial port operations and multi-ship flying formation operations between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

