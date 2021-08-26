Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Summer closes for 2021

    BULGARIA

    08.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Renford Forbes, 86th Operational Support Squadron Wing Tactics superintendent, directs a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Graf Air Base, Bulgaria, during Thracian Summer 2021, Aug. 26, 2021. Continual field training exercises and interactions between allied and partner forces, such as Thracian Summer, allow U.S. and Bulgarian forces to work together as a team to address security threats in and beyond Europe, and enable participants to contribute to international coalitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    This work, Thracian Summer closes for 2021 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

