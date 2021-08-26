Thracian Summer closes for 2021

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Renford Forbes, 86th Operational Support Squadron Wing Tactics superintendent, directs a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Graf Air Base, Bulgaria, during Thracian Summer 2021, Aug. 26, 2021. Continual field training exercises and interactions between allied and partner forces, such as Thracian Summer, allow U.S. and Bulgarian forces to work together as a team to address security threats in and beyond Europe, and enable participants to contribute to international coalitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

