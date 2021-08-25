A Bulgarian air force parajumper enters a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to execute a static-line personnel airdrop during Thracian Summer 2021 in Bulgaria, Aug. 25, 2021. The 37th Airlift Squadron provided airlift capabilities for training objectives involved with any high-to-low profile airdrops and on-call airdrops on drop and landing zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 13:33
|Photo ID:
|6818180
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-HT863-1043
|Resolution:
|5695x3789
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|BG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thracian Summer closes for 2021 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
