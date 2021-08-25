Thracian Summer closes for 2021

A Bulgarian air force parajumper enters a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to execute a static-line personnel airdrop during Thracian Summer 2021 in Bulgaria, Aug. 25, 2021. The 37th Airlift Squadron provided airlift capabilities for training objectives involved with any high-to-low profile airdrops and on-call airdrops on drop and landing zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

