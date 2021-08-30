A U.S. Air Force loadmaster from the 37th Airlift Squadron prepares to deploy a low-cost, low-altitude bundle from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over the drop zone over Cheshnegrirovo Air Base, Aug. 30, 2021. A loadmaster is responsible for mathematically pre-planning the correct placement of the aircraft load, providing passenger safety and securing cargo as well as taking part in airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

Date Taken: 08.30.2021
Location: CHESHNEGIROVO AIR BASE, BG
Thracian Summer closes for 2021