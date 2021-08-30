Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Summer closes for 2021 [Image 1 of 10]

    Thracian Summer closes for 2021

    CHESHNEGIROVO AIR BASE, BULGARIA

    08.30.2021

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster from the 37th Airlift Squadron prepares to deploy a low-cost, low-altitude bundle from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over the drop zone over Cheshnegrirovo Air Base, Aug. 30, 2021. A loadmaster is responsible for mathematically pre-planning the correct placement of the aircraft load, providing passenger safety and securing cargo as well as taking part in airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    USAFE
    Bulgaria
    C130J
    Thracian Summer
    WeAreNATO

