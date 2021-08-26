Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Summer closes for 2021 [Image 2 of 10]

    Thracian Summer closes for 2021

    BULGARIA

    08.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Renford Forbes, 86th Operational Support Squadron Wing Tactics superintendent, and Senior Airman Matthew Skinner, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, review the totals for fueling a C-130J Super Hercules at Graf Air Base, Bulgaria, Aug. 26, 2021. Thracian Summer 2021 is a bilateral training exercise to allow the U.S. and Bulgarian forces to extend their warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 13:33
    Location: BG
    USAFE
    Bulgaria
    C130J
    Thracian Summer
    WeAreNATO

