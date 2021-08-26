Thracian Summer closes for 2021

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Renford Forbes, 86th Operational Support Squadron Wing Tactics superintendent, and Senior Airman Matthew Skinner, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, review the totals for fueling a C-130J Super Hercules at Graf Air Base, Bulgaria, Aug. 26, 2021. Thracian Summer 2021 is a bilateral training exercise to allow the U.S. and Bulgarian forces to extend their warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
