Thracian Summer closes for 2021

Bulgarian air force parajumpers wait for the green-light to execute a static-line personnel airdrop in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during Thracian Summer 2021 in Bulgaria, Aug. 25, 2021. The tactical airlift operations during Thracian Summer 2021 increase the effectiveness within NATO, building a stronger foundation for future bilateral missions in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

