Thracian Summer closes for 2021

A Bulgarian air force parajumper floats to the ground after jumping from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Cheshnegirovo Air Base, Bulgaria, during Thracian Summer 2021, Sept. 1, 2021. Thracian Summer 2021 is an opportunity to train with Bulgarian forces to enhance interoperability, maintain joint readiness and assure regional allies and partners of joint capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

