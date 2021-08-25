Thracian Summer closes for 2021

Bulgarian air force parajumpers wait in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to execute a static-line personnel airdrop during Thracian Summer 2021 in Bulgaria, Aug. 25, 2021. The 435th Contingency Response Group participated in Thracian Summer and worked side-by-side with the Bulgarian jumpmasters during personnel drops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
