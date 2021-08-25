Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Summer closes for 2021 [Image 6 of 10]

    Thracian Summer closes for 2021

    BULGARIA

    08.25.2021

    Bulgarian air force parajumpers wait in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to execute a static-line personnel airdrop during Thracian Summer 2021 in Bulgaria, Aug. 25, 2021. The 435th Contingency Response Group participated in Thracian Summer and worked side-by-side with the Bulgarian jumpmasters during personnel drops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    USAFE
    Bulgaria
    C130J
    Thracian Summer
    WeAreNATO

