U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Holt, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares to depart a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Plovdiv Airport, Bulgaria, during Thracian Summer 2021, Sept. 1, 2021. Thracian Summer 2021 is a bilateral training event designed to enhance operational access and global freedom of action while strengthening partner interoperability, joint readiness, and assuring our regional allies and partners. The 37th Airlift Squadron has participated in a C-130J Super Hercules training with Bulgaria at least once a year since 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 13:34 Photo ID: 6818185 VIRIN: 210901-F-HT863-2029 Resolution: 5848x3890 Size: 9.44 MB Location: PLOVDIV AIRPORT, BG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thracian Summer closes for 2021 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.