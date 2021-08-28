Afghanistan Evacuation

210828-M-AU949-0277 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 28, 2021) U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) process evacuees as they go through the Evacuation Control Center (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 28. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

