Afghanistan Evacuation

210828-M-JU875-1061 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 28, 2021) A Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit hands out water to evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 28. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)

