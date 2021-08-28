Afghanistan Evacuation

210828-M-AU949-0273 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 28, 2021) A U.S. Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) checks an Afghan woman as she goes through the Evacuation Control Center (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 28. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

