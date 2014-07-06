210828-M-JU875-1212 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 28, 2021) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit process evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 28. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2014 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 17:52 Photo ID: 6808508 VIRIN: 210828-M-JU875-1212 Resolution: 4523x3015 Size: 1.12 MB Location: KABUL, AF Web Views: 7 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.