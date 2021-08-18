Afghanistan Evacuation

210828-M-JU875-1037 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 28, 2021) German military members process evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 28. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)

Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 Photo ID: 6808505 Location: KABUL, AF