    Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 7 of 16]

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Jack Holt 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    210828-M-JU875-1037 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 28, 2021) German military members process evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 28. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6808505
    VIRIN: 210828-M-JU875-1037
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 16 of 16], by Jack Holt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USMC
    Marines
    NEO
    USMC News
    afghanevacuation

