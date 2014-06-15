Afghanistan Evacuation

210828-M-JU875-1008 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 28, 2021) A Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) calms down an infant at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 28. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)

