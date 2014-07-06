210828-M-JU875-1032 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 28, 2021) A Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit process evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 28. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2014 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 17:52 Photo ID: 6808504 VIRIN: 210828-M-JU875-1032 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.86 MB Location: KABUL, AF Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 16 of 16], by Jack Holt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.