210828-M-JU875-1024 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 28, 2021) A Marine assigned to the Joint Task Force-Crisis Response shows a child a photograph at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 28. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2014
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6808513
|VIRIN:
|210828-M-JU875-1024
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT