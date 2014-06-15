Afghanistan Evacuation

210828-M-JU875-1024 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 28, 2021) A Marine assigned to the Joint Task Force-Crisis Response shows a child a photograph at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 28. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)

