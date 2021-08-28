Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 3 of 16]

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Jack Holt 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    210828-M-AU949-0279 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 28, 2021) An Afghan woman goes down the stairs with her baby at the Evacuation Control Center (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 28. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 17:58
    Photo ID: 6808501
    VIRIN: 210828-M-AU949-0279
    Resolution: 5039x3359
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 16 of 16], by Jack Holt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Afghanevacuation
    JTF-CR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT