Afghanistan Evacuation

210828-M-JU875-1028 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 28, 2021) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and German military members survey an entry gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 28. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)

