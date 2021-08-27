Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Luke Teel, 366th Fighter Wing deputy commander of operations, leads Airmen from 366th FW in their first salute to Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021. As the wing commander, DiVittorio will lead 18 squadrons containing 4,200 military members and civilians, including a squadron comprised of members from the Republic of Singapore Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell)

Date Taken: 08.27.2021
Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US