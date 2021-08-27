Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Airmen render a salute to Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio, new 366th Fighter Wing commander, following the wing’s flagship aircraft rededication during his assumption of command ceremony on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021. An assumption of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrea Rozoto)

