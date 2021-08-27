Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 9]

    Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander gives his remarks during the assumption of command ceremony on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021. Despite leadership changes over several decades, the Gunfighter slogan remains the same. Ride hard, shoot straight, and always speak the truth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 18:34
    This work, Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th FW Gunfighters

    ACC
    Assumption of Command
    Gunfighters
    366th FW
    15th Air Force

