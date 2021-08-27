Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing

The family of U.S. Air Force Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander, receives flowers during an assumption of command ceremony on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021. An assumption of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell)

