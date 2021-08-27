The family of U.S. Air Force Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander, receives flowers during an assumption of command ceremony on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021. An assumption of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 18:34
|Photo ID:
|6807604
|VIRIN:
|210827-F-RA633-1113
|Resolution:
|6491x4328
|Size:
|14.62 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th FW Gunfighters
