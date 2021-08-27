Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing [Image 7 of 9]

    Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The family of U.S. Air Force Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander, receives flowers during an assumption of command ceremony on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021. An assumption of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 18:34
    Photo ID: 6807604
    VIRIN: 210827-F-RA633-1113
    Resolution: 6491x4328
    Size: 14.62 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Assumption of Command
    Gunfighters
    366th FW
    15th Air Force

