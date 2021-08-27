Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski (left), 15th Air Force commander, passes the ceremonial guidon to Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio (right), incoming 366th Fighter Wing commander, during an assumption of command ceremony on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021. As the fighter wing commander, DiVittorio will lead 18 squadrons containing 4,200 military members and civilians, including a squadron comprised of members from the Republic of Singapore Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrea Rozoto)

