    Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing [Image 1 of 9]

    Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing

    MOUNTAIN HOME, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Airman Andrea Rozoto 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski (left), 15th Air Force commander, passes the ceremonial guidon to Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio (right), incoming 366th Fighter Wing commander, during an assumption of command ceremony on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021. As the fighter wing commander, DiVittorio will lead 18 squadrons containing 4,200 military members and civilians, including a squadron comprised of members from the Republic of Singapore Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrea Rozoto)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Andrea Rozoto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th FW Gunfighters

    ACC
    Assumption of Command
    Gunfighters
    366th FW
    15th Air Force

