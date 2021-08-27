Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th FW Gunfighters

U.S. Air Force Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio assumed command of the 366th Fighter Wing, during the assumption of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021.



As the wing commander, DiVittorio takes on leadership of over 4,000 military and civilian members, known as Gunfighters. The base supports 18 squadrons, including one comprised of members from the Republic of Singapore Air Force and one tenant unit. He will also be responsible for the F-15E and F-15SG fighter aircraft that are assigned to the base.



“Our Airmen deserve great leadership and that is just what they will get with Col. Ernesto DiVittorio as he takes the reins in this amazing wing,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Koscheski, 15th Air Force Commander.



Before arriving at Mountain Home, DiVittorio was the commander of the 332nd Expeditionary Operations Group in Southwest Asia, leading five squadrons that generated, executed and enabled combat air power in direct support of Central Command combat operations. Where many see deployments as rewarding assignments, DiVittorio expressed his excitement in coming to the treasure valley area to serve as Gunfighter 1.



“Growing up, I had two passions: aviation and the outdoors,” DiVittorio said. “I am truly blessed to join this community, where I am afforded one more opportunity to pursue my passions while serving our great nation.”

DiVittorio concluded his comments by adding, “Together, we will strike fear in America’s adversaries and reassure our allies and partners. GUNFIGHTERS: RIDE HARD, SHOOT STRAIGHT and ALWAYS SPEAK THE TRUTH.”

