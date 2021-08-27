Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, 15th Air Force commander, gives his remarks during an assumption of command ceremony for the 366th Fighter Wing on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021. Koscheski presided over the ceremony, which is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrea Rozoto)

