The family of U.S. Air Force Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander, render courtesies to the national anthem during the assumption of command ceremony on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021. The DiVittorio family has a long lineage of military service with many members in attendance in person and online. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 18:34
|Photo ID:
|6807603
|VIRIN:
|210827-F-RA633-1081
|Resolution:
|7230x4820
|Size:
|18.25 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th FW Gunfighters
LEAVE A COMMENT