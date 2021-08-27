Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing

The family of U.S. Air Force Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander, render courtesies to the national anthem during the assumption of command ceremony on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021. The DiVittorio family has a long lineage of military service with many members in attendance in person and online. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell)

