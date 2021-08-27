Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander, salutes Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, 15th Air Force commander, during Ruffles and Flourishes at an assumption of command ceremony on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021. Koscheski presided over the assumption of command ceremony, which is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrea Rozoto)

