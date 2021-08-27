Col. Ernesto DiVittorio assumes command of the 366th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Ernesto M. DiVittorio gives his remarks during his assumption of command ceremony for the 366th Fighter Wing on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021. Despite leadership changes over several decades, the Gunfighter slogan remains the same. Ride hard, shoot straight, and always speak the truth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrea Rozoto)

