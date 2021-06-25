U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, speaks a young aviation enthusiast upon arrival for the Duluth Airshow June 25, 2021, Duluth, Minn. The F-22 Demo Team meets with youth across the world, and works to inspire curiosity and interest in aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 13:46
|Photo ID:
|6783235
|VIRIN:
|210625-F-EZ530-1009
|Resolution:
|4101x2734
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Duluth Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
