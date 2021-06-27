Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Duluth Airshow [Image 4 of 10]

    Duluth Airshow

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a maximum power takeoff during the Duluth Airshow June 27, 2021, Duluth, Minn. The F-22 Raptor's two Pratt and Whitney F119 Turbofan engines bring a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust, allowing the aircraft to takeoff straight into the vertical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Duluth Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Air Show
    F-22 Raptor
    USAF
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team

