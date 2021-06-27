U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a maximum power takeoff during the Duluth Airshow June 27, 2021, Duluth, Minn. The F-22 Raptor's two Pratt and Whitney F119 Turbofan engines bring a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust, allowing the aircraft to takeoff straight into the vertical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 13:45
|Photo ID:
|6783230
|VIRIN:
|210627-F-EZ530-0030
|Resolution:
|4355x2903
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Duluth Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
