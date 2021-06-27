U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. David Gheller, F-22 Demo Team avionics specialist, directs Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, to park during the ground show at the Duluth Airshow June 27, 2021, Duluth, Minn. Avionics specialists like Gheller are responsible for the maintenance of the onboard flight computers, integrated avionics, and many electrical systems and components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 13:45
|Photo ID:
|6783233
|VIRIN:
|210627-F-EZ530-0161
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.27 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Duluth Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
