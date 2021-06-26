U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a high-alpha loop during the Duluth Airshow June 26, 2021, Duluth, Minn. The F-22 Raptor's two Pratt and Whitney F119 Turbofan engines bring a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust in combination with two-dimensional thrust vectoring to enable maximum maneuverability for the multi-role air-to-air stealth fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

