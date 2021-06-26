U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a high-alpha loop during the Duluth Airshow June 26, 2021, Duluth, Minn. The F-22 Raptor's two Pratt and Whitney F119 Turbofan engines bring a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust in combination with two-dimensional thrust vectoring to enable maximum maneuverability for the multi-role air-to-air stealth fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 13:45
|Photo ID:
|6783228
|VIRIN:
|210626-F-EZ530-1194
|Resolution:
|1849x1233
|Size:
|506.42 KB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Duluth Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
