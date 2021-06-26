U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. George Fagan, F-22 Demo Team superintendent, narrates during the F-22 Raptor demonstration during the Duluth Airshow June 26, 2021, Duluth, Minn. Fagan is one of the voices of the F-22 Demo Team, and performs the show’s narration at airshows across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 13:45
|Photo ID:
|6783229
|VIRIN:
|210626-F-EZ530-1116
|Resolution:
|4904x3269
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Duluth Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
