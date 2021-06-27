Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Duluth Airshow [Image 10 of 10]

    Duluth Airshow

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Members of the F-22 Demo Team salute the U.S. flag during the National Anthem at the Duluth Airshow June 27, 2021, Duluth, Minn. The F-22 Demo Team represent the U.S. Air Force at airshows across the world, and are selected based on skill, military barring, and personal and professional merit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 13:46
    Photo ID: 6783236
    VIRIN: 210627-F-EZ530-0256
    Resolution: 5768x3838
    Size: 10.08 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Duluth Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Air Show
    F-22 Raptor
    USAF
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT