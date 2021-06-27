Members of the F-22 Demo Team salute the U.S. flag during the National Anthem at the Duluth Airshow June 27, 2021, Duluth, Minn. The F-22 Demo Team represent the U.S. Air Force at airshows across the world, and are selected based on skill, military barring, and personal and professional merit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.14.2021 13:46 Photo ID: 6783236 VIRIN: 210627-F-EZ530-0256 Resolution: 5768x3838 Size: 10.08 MB Location: DULUTH, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Duluth Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.