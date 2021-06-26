Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Duluth Airshow [Image 1 of 10]

    Duluth Airshow

    DULTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a dedication pass during the Duluth Airshow June 26, 2021, Duluth, Minn. The dedication pass is a low high-speed pitched maneuver in front of the crowd and is dedicated to all the men and women who have served in the military and paid the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 13:45
    Photo ID: 6783227
    VIRIN: 210626-F-EZ530-1176
    Resolution: 3963x2642
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: DULTH, MN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Duluth Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow
    Duluth Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Air Show
    F-22 Raptor
    USAF
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT