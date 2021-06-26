U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a dedication pass during the Duluth Airshow June 26, 2021, Duluth, Minn. The dedication pass is a low high-speed pitched maneuver in front of the crowd and is dedicated to all the men and women who have served in the military and paid the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

