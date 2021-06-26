U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a dedication pass during the Duluth Airshow June 26, 2021, Duluth, Minn. The dedication pass is a low high-speed pitched maneuver in front of the crowd and is dedicated to all the men and women who have served in the military and paid the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 13:45
|Photo ID:
|6783227
|VIRIN:
|210626-F-EZ530-1176
|Resolution:
|3963x2642
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|DULTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Duluth Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
