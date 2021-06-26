Rob Reider Jr., airshow announcer, poses for a photo with Master Sgt. George Fagan, F-22 Demo Team superintendent, and Tech. Sgt. Keven Deweese, F-22 Demo Team team chief, prior to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration during the Duluth Airshow June 26, 2021, Duluth, Minn. Reider has been a staple in the airshow world for decades, and is considered one of the best airshow announcers in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 13:46
|Photo ID:
|6783234
|VIRIN:
|210626-F-EZ530-1095
|Resolution:
|5501x3667
|Size:
|7.69 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Duluth Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
