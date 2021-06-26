Rob Reider Jr., airshow announcer, poses for a photo with Master Sgt. George Fagan, F-22 Demo Team superintendent, and Tech. Sgt. Keven Deweese, F-22 Demo Team team chief, prior to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration during the Duluth Airshow June 26, 2021, Duluth, Minn. Reider has been a staple in the airshow world for decades, and is considered one of the best airshow announcers in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.14.2021 13:46 Photo ID: 6783234 VIRIN: 210626-F-EZ530-1095 Resolution: 5501x3667 Size: 7.69 MB Location: DULUTH, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Duluth Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.