Duluth Airshow

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, speaks with Staff Sgt. Ben Keel F-22 Demo Team avionics specialist, upon arrival at the Duluth Airport June 25, 2021, Duluth, Minn. Avionics specialists like Keel are responsible for the maintenance of the onboard flight computers, integrated avionics, and many electrical systems and components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

