FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM

210725-N-XC372-2239 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 25, 2021) First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, speaks to an audience including Adm. John Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and wife Mrs. Laura Aquilino, as well as David Ige, Governor of Hawaii, and wife, Dawn Ige, during a military-family barbeque on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The First Lady gave remarks and spoke with the families in attendance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

