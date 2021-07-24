FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM

210724-N-XC372-2094 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 24, 2021) Ken Inouye, right, talks to press alongside David Ige, Governor of Hawaii, after greeting First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, upon her arrival to Hawaii. The First Lady is visiting military families for a barbeque at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 21:25
|Photo ID:
|6754924
|VIRIN:
|210724-N-XC372-2094
|Resolution:
|5945x3955
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
