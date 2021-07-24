210724-N-XC372-2102 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 24, 2021) Ed Case, U.S. Representative for Hawaii, talks to press alongside David Ige, Governor of Hawaii, and wife, Dawn Ige, after greeting First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, upon her arrival to Hawaii. The First Lady is visiting military families for a barbeque at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 21:25 Photo ID: 6754925 VIRIN: 210724-N-XC372-2102 Resolution: 5771x3840 Size: 4.43 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.