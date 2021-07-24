210724-N-XC372-2056 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 24, 2021) First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, greets Ken Inouye, the son of the late Sen. Daniel Inouye, and his family upon arrival to Hawaii. The First Lady is visiting military families for a barbeque at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 21:25 Photo ID: 6754923 VIRIN: 210724-N-XC372-2056 Resolution: 5290x3520 Size: 2.93 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.