    FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM [Image 7 of 22]

    FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    210724-N-XC372-2056 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 24, 2021) First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, greets Ken Inouye, the son of the late Sen. Daniel Inouye, and his family upon arrival to Hawaii. The First Lady is visiting military families for a barbeque at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 21:25
    Photo ID: 6754923
    VIRIN: 210724-N-XC372-2056
    Resolution: 5290x3520
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dr. Jill Biden
    First Lady
    FLOTUS
    INDOPACOM

