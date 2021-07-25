Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM [Image 16 of 22]

    FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    210725-N-XC372-2174 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 25, 2021) First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, is introduced by a guest speaker during a military-family barbeque on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The First Lady gave remarks and spoke with the families in attendance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 21:24
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIRST LADY VISIT TO JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dr. Jill Biden
    First Lady
    FLOTUS
    INDOPACOM

